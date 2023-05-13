Quadriga CX Bankruptcy Claimants to Get 13% on the Dollar

Former users of the bankrupt Canadian crypto exchange Quadriga CX will soon get a check for 13% of their claim, according to a notice to creditors published late Friday by accounting giant EY.

Documents from EY shows Quadriga’s estate owes CAD $303.1 million ($222.3 million) across 17,648 claims from creditors, including Canada Post and the country’s tax authority, Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Filings show that there are 15 claims with a value greater than CAD $1 million, and 28 claims with a value between CAD $500,000 and $999,999. There are also 15,236 claims valued under CAD $10,000.

According to EY, CRA determined that Quadriga had not reported income during its 2016 – 2018 fiscal periods and subsequently owes $11.7 million in back taxes.

The value of the crypto will be paid out, according to values pegged at April 15, 2019 market prices.

EY says that users with bitcoin claims will get CAD $6,739.08 ($7,122.9) per BTC. For Ethereum, users will get CAD $223.45 ($299.45) per ether.

Currently, bitcoin is trading at $26,737, while ether is currently $1,800, according to CoinDesk market data.