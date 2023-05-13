The New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Follows Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarin, follows Shiba Inu.

The SHIB army is excited that Twitter’s CEO is interested in memecoins.

On May 12, Elon Musk announced that he was going to step down from the Twitter CEO post and appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO. After the announcement, some crypto users spotted that Yaccarino follows Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Twitter account.

The talks started around the crypto market about the new CEO’s involvement in the digital asset, following in the footsteps of Elon Musk. Elon Musk has made a lot of impact on the popular memecoin Dogecoin. Some crypto users are expecting Yaccarino to make an impact on Shiba Inu.

However, Yaccarino has yet to say anything about the memecoin publicly. So her level of interest in cryptocurrency has not been identified. The SHIB army is excited after knowing that the new CEO is following the Shiba Inu Twitter page.

