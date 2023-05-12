copy link
create picture
more
Binance Withdraws from Canadian Market Amid Regulatory Challenges
Binance News Team
2023-05-12 21:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has confirmed its decision to join other leading cryptocurrency businesses in proactively withdrawing from the Canadian marketplace. This decision comes in the wake of new regulatory guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits that has rendered the Canadian market untenable for the globally renowned exchange.
Canada, the home country of Binance's founder, holds sentimental value for the business. Binance has acknowledged the cooperation of certain regulators in addressing Canadian users' needs. However, due to the recent regulatory developments, the company has made the difficult decision to withdraw.
Affected Canadian users of Binance will receive email notifications containing comprehensive information on the impacts for their accounts. Binance plans to continue engaging with Canadian regulators in hopes of developing a more suitable regulatory framework. The company remains optimistic about its potential to return to the Canadian market under improved conditions for its users.
View full text