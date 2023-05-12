Staking Platform Agility Soared After Ethereum’s Shapella Upgrade, but It’s Suffered Ever Since

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Staking Platform Agility Soared After Ethereum’s Shapella Upgrade, but It’s Suffered Ever Since

CoinDesk by Sage D. Young
2023-05-12 19:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

When Ethereum recently completed an upgrade known as Shapella, it was heralded as opening a new era of staking ETH. Up until that point, if you staked ETH to help run the blockchain, you couldn’t get it back. Shapella made it possible to unstake, making it more attractive to pledge ETH in the first place.

A project called Agility LSD was an immediate beneficiary. The amount of money stashed in its protocol – as measured by total value locked (TVL) – soared to a peak of $487 million last month, up from zero when its contracts launched earlier in April, according to data from DefiLlama.

But, just as fast as the money poured in, it’s nearly all drained away. TVL has since plummeted 99% to just $6 million.

There are other signs the bottom has fallen out of Agility. Its stETH staking pool at its height had more than 141,000 stETH, worth $293 million, but that has dwindled to roughly 3,200 stETH tokens, worth about $5.7 million, per data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen.

Also, the price and trading volume of AGI, the native token for the protocol, have both slid more than 99%, according to CoinGecko data.

Agility’s Discord admin who goes by the screenname Nook-Stealth Cooking said the drop in TVL occurred “because we [stopped] rewarding farmers,” which was “a request from our community.” While Agility announced on May 10 that emissions for staking rewards would be paused as a result of a Twitter poll, its TVL, token price and trading volume were already declining before May 10.

Meme coins may be another reason for the decrease, according to Nook-Stealth Cooking, who said, “meme[s] gets most of the attention during this month, including liquidity.”

Meme coin Pepecoin (PEPE) did emerge out of nowhere in recent weeks, topping $1 billion in market cap. But Agility is suffering far more than its competitors in the staking space. The top 10 liquid staking protocols by TVL, according to DefiLlama, have seen their TVL drop on average by roughly 10% in the past seven days, a much smaller percentage change than Agility.

CoinGecko still has a warning on the AGI token page, saying “The smart-contract owner can mint new tokens, please proceed with caution.”

View full text