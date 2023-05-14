Massive Shiba Inu Endorsement? New Twitter CEO's Account Shows Major Crypto Hint

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Massive Shiba Inu Endorsement? New Twitter CEO's Account Shows Major Crypto Hint

Benzinga - Murtuza Merchant
2023-05-14 15:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
In a new development, Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, has been spotted following the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) memecoin on the social media platform.
The move has prompted speculation about Yaccarino's interest in the popular digital asset, adding a layer of intrigue to her introduction as Twitter's chief executive.
Elon Musk, who recently announced he would be appointing a new CEO for Twitter, confirmed Yaccarino's appointment to the position.
The change in leadership will take effect in six weeks.
The fact that Yaccarino follows Shiba Inu on Twitter is leading to widespread speculation about the CEO's involvement or interest in the digital asset, particularly since she follows just over 1,000 Twitter accounts, one of which belongs to the meme coin.
Interestingly, Yaccarino does not appear to follow any other cryptocurrency account, adding fuel to speculation that she may be more of a Shiba Inu enthusiast than a general cryptocurrency advocate.
Yaccarino has not publicly commented on her interest in the meme coin.
Weighing in on the development, Aliasgar Merchant, developer relations Engineer at Informal Systems, said Musk has previously demonstrated an interest in cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).
He said, "I wouldn’t be surprised if more of his Twitter prodigies would be interested in crypto."
But he cautioned against taking a simple follow as an endorsement, suggesting it could merely be a personal interest rather than indicating Twitter's intention to integrate with the cryptocurrency.
Jennifer Sanasie, anchor and producer at CoinDesk TV, offered Benzinga a broader perspective.
She said Twitter is popular among cryptocurrency enthusiasts but also has a diverse user base, many of whom may have never interacted with cryptocurrencies.
She stated, "Introducing SHIB or any other crypto as a form of payment on the platform would be a step in the right direction for exposure to the space and mainstream adoption."
Her decision to follow SHIB may hint at future interactions between the social media giant and the world of digital currencies.
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text