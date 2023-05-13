Bitcoin Stumbles At $26K, While Memecoin Mania Takes Over the Crypto Market

BTC price breaks below the 55-day support at $27,000, causing a 7% correction and liquidation of $100 million worth of long BTC futures contracts.

Despite the price drop, Bitcoin’s margin and futures markets show resilience during the downturn.

The market’s strength during the correction fuels optimism for a potential recovery toward the $28,000 level.

Today’s Bitcoin price analysis indicates the king coin has followed a declining trendline since recording a 12% price decline from a high of $29,865 on May 6. The price has dropped to as low as $26,166.87 on some exchanges, indicating a 3.16% dip in the last 24 hours.

BTC price action in the last 24 hours: Coinmarketcap

The current Bitcoin downtrend comes amid a substantial influx of capital into meme-inspired digital assets such as Pepe Token, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. These assets are experiencing a surge in popularity as investors focus on them instead of Bitcoin. This has caused some to question whether or not the current crypto market is in a bubble.

Despite Bitcoin’s dive below $27,000 and the subsequent liquidation of $100 million, margin traders are not flipping bearish. This resilience can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, regulatory pressure in the United States has increased, with Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital receiving a subpoena from the SEC. This regulatory uncertainty adds complexity to the market but doesn’t necessarily deter margin traders from maintaining their positions.

BTC/USD Technical Analysis on a 4-Hour Chart: Bitcoin Forms a Falling Wedge

The BTC/USD pair trades bearishly below the $27,200 level, although a bullish continuation pattern has formed. The 4-hour chart shows that Bitcoin has formed a falling wedge pattern, signaling an impending reversal if Bitcoin can break above the upper trendline of the wedge at $28,500.

BTC/USD technical chart: TradingView

Bitcoin is trading at $26,295.69 after breaking below the SMA50 and SMA200. If Bitcoin reclaims the key support level near $27,000, it could form an inverted head and shoulders pattern. This would signal a trend reversal upward, allowing Bitcoin to break out of the wedge pattern and test resistance at $28,500.

Looking ahead, the current crypto market is in flux, with regulatory uncertainty and a weak dollar both making the landscape somewhat unpredictable. However, Bitcoin margin traders remain resilient despite these factors.

Professional traders have retained their leveraged long positions and are optimistic about BTC’s potential to recover from its recent dip below $28,000. Technical analysis suggests that a break above $28,500 could be in store for Bitcoin, although the digital asset will need to reclaim $27,000 for this scenario to become more likely.