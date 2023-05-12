MakerDAO Founder Proposes Plan for Upgraded Versions of DAI Stablecoin, Governance Token

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO Founder Proposes Plan for Upgraded Versions of DAI Stablecoin, Governance Token

Coindesk - Krisztian Sandor
2023-05-12 18:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform MakerDAO’s founder, Rune Christensen, laid out plans to introduce a new stablecoin and governance token as part of the platform’s on-going revamp, according to a proposal posted on Maker’s governance forum on Thursday.
The tokens will be upgraded versions of Maker’s stablecoin DAI and its governance token maker (MKR), and are expected to arrive “within several months” together with a new, unified brand and website for the protocol, the proposal said.
Christensen also proposed to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into Maker’s governance processes.
The proposal is part of Maker’s major restructuring called the “Endgame” that aims to revitalize the platform and boost development of applications for the protocol’s stablecoin. Maker’s governance has been embroiled in drama on several occasions, leaving community members divided, while demand for its DAI stablecoin has been steadily declining, dropping to $4.7 billion tokens in circulation from almost $10 billion in little over a year.
The initiative, which was approved in October by the community, includes breaking up Maker’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure into smaller SubDAOs, which are self-governing and self-sustaining entities with their own tokens within the MakerDAO ecosystem. CoinDesk reported in March that Christensen said in a community call that DAI suffered from bad branding that could inhibit its growth.
Christensen wrote in the proposal that the new stablecoin and governance token are the first phase of a five-stage roadmap to implement the Endgame.
The new stablecoin will be a wrapped version of DAI, and Maker will establish incentives for protocols that integrate the token.
The new governance token will have a larger supply than MKR, with a 1200:1 exchange rate to MKR. It will also give access to Maker’s AI-assisted governance tools, allowing token holders to “easily summarize and verify governance rules and processes, or generate new aligned governance proposals,” the proposal said.
Maker’s current tokens, DAI and MKR, will continue to exist without any changes, and users will be able to upgrade their holdings for the new assets without any fees and limitations.
Both new tokens will offer yield farming opportunities for holders to earn rewards. However, investors based in the U.S. and VPN users will be geoblocked from accessing farming.
“The short-term objective of Endgame is to grow to the largest and most widely used stablecoin project within three years,” Christensen wrote.
View full text