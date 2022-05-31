President Biden Announces Nominations for Key Positions At Federal Reserve

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

President Biden Announces Nominations for Key Positions At Federal Reserve

Cointelegraph By Turner Wright
2023-05-12 17:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
United States President Joe Biden has announced his nomination of two people for key positions on the Federal Reserve, including a new Fed governor and economist Philip Jefferson as vice chair.
In a May 12 notice from the White House, President Biden said he would put forward Fed governor Philip Jefferson’s name to become the next vice chair of the central bank, replacing Lael Brainard, who resigned in February. The U.S. President added that Adriana Kugler, a former chief economist for the U.S. Department of Labor, was his pick for one of the Fed Board of Governors’ empty seats. He will also be renominating Fed governor Lisa Cook for a full term.
“These nominees understand that this job is not a partisan one, but one that plays a critical role in pursuing maximum employment, maintaining price stability, and supervising many of our nation’s financial institutions,” said President Biden.
The nominations will move to Congress, where a full Senate vote is required before the candidates take their respective positions at the Fed. Though the Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate, partisanship could still be a factor in moving Biden’s picks forward. In a May 12 statement, House Financial Services Committee chair Patrick McHenry — a Republican — described the nominees as “seasoned economists” and said lawmakers would hold them to account in considering their positions.
If confirmed by the Senate, Jefferson would serve as Fed vice chair as part of his existing term as governor until 2036 and Kugler for a 14-year term likely ending in 2037. Cook’s current term is expected to end in 2024 should she not receive congressional confirmation.
As I assume my duties as a Federal Reserve Board Governor, I am beyond grateful to my family, friends, colleagues, mentors, former students, #EconTwitter friends, & many others for their love, encouragement, support, & prayers.
— Dr. Lisa D. Cook (@drlisadcook) May 31, 2022
Leadership at the Federal Reserve will likely impact how the U.S. government considers treating crypto and blockchain, particularly in the potential issuance of a central bank digital currency. Though proponents of a federally issued CBDC have suggested it could help reinforce the U.S. dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, some have attacked a digital dollar over privacy concerns.
In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a ban on CBDCs in the state, claiming that the technology was about “surveilling Americans and controlling behavior of Americans.” North Carolina’s House of Representatives passed a similar bill on May 3 prohibiting CBDC payments and not allowing the Fed to include the state in any digital dollar pilot.
View full text