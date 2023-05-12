MakerDAO Publishes 5-phase Roadmap Featuring Funding for Open-source AI Projects

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO Publishes 5-phase Roadmap Featuring Funding for Open-source AI Projects

Cointelegraph By Tristan Greene
2023-05-12 18:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
MakerDAO, the organization behind the DAI stablecoin and its related MKR governance token, recently announced a slew of planned updates to its ecosystem, including a heavy focus on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the planned development of a new blockchain.
Beginning with an upgrade to unify the organization’s brand, the new roadmap details a five-phase project called “Endgame.”
5 phases of Endgame.Endgame has been defined as an update that employs AI tools and open processes to enhance efficiency, resilience, and participation.A new publication on the Maker Forum outlines its roadmap, which includes the introduction of 5 major launch phases.
— Maker (@MakerDAO) May 12, 2023
Per an official forum post written by MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen, the first phase of Endgame will involve a “full rebrand” to unify the DAI and MKR brands.
“Crucially,” writes Christensen, “Dai and MKR will not be altered.” MakerDAO intends to preserve both tokens in their current form. However, the organization does intend to add two new tokens with updated features which are being temporarily referred to as “NewStable” and “NewGovToken.”
Christensen elaborated on this in a reply to a comment on the post:
“Dai will remain and will be the undisturbed OG stablecoin with no flashy features, and its liquidity will always be bootstrapped by the unlimited 1:1 conversion to NewStable.”
Going forward, the “key product launch of Endgame” will include the eventual launch of six “Maker SubDAOs” and accompanying NewStable token farms.
The subDAOs will be split between facilitator and allocator DAOs and, per Christensen, their purpose will be to streamline the “workload and complexity that Maker Governance needs to manage.”
Phase three of the roadmap is all about AI. MakerDAO intends to launch several internal AI tools to optimize governance tasks such as monitoring and data siloing.
Alongside the planned launch of the AI tools, MakerDAO intends to enter the open-source AI development space with a project entitled “The Purpose Fund.”
Chistensen writes that this initiative will promote and fund “free, open source AI models and free AI tools to help socially impactful industries and projects tap into the efficiency gains of AI and use it to achieve more self-sustainable impact.”
The fourth phase of Endgame involves the development of an incentive program for ecosystem denizens called the “Governance Participation Incentive.” The program will involve gamification and rewards to incentivize interactions on the MakerDAO platform.
Finally, the organization intends to create a proprietary blockchain currently referred to as “NewChain.” Rather than replacing the Ethereum blockchain currently underpinning the MakerDAO platform, NewChain will be bridged.
According to Christensen, “this means that on Ethereum, NewStable and NewGovToken, as well as Dai and MKR, will continue to function as normal, and the only change will be that they will be protected by a governance backend that operates through a secure, state of the art bridge.”
Listed as the key feature driving the implementation of the new blockchain is the ability to use hard forks as a governance mechanism in the event of power attacks or abuse by majority holders.
View full text