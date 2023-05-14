People Own Bitcoin Because It Is Essential, Says Michael Saylor

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

People Own Bitcoin Because It Is Essential, Says Michael Saylor

CoinEdition - Ikemefula Aruogu
2023-05-14 15:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Michael Saylor says owning Bitcoin is an ethical imperative and essential to the world.
  • Saylor adds that Bitcoin is a tool that can give hope and property rights to the world’s population.
  • Bitcoin stands as the solution to the growing monetary challenges of the world, according to Saylor.
According to the Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, one of the reasons people own Bitcoin is because it is an ethical imperative and essential to the world. Saylor adds these reasons on top of other more popular attributes of Bitcoin that make it attractive to users.
In a virtual interview uploaded on YouTube, Saylor told the host, David Lin, that Bitcoin is a tool that can give hope and property rights to the eight billion people around the world. According to him, Bitcoin’s ability to offer digital property or digital scarcity to the global population on a mobile phone is a paradigm shift.
Saylor described Bitcoin as an essential commodity, comparing it with traditional utilities like water and electricity. He believes the flagship cryptocurrency is as crucial to humanity as other natural commodities needed for functional existence.
According to Saylor, traditional money, as we know it, is “dying.” He noted an avalanche of banking failures, with extreme examples specifying Africa, South America, and Asia. Saylor also observed the failing fiat currencies around the globe, citing Venezuela, Argentina, and Nigeria as examples.
Apart from those, Saylor noted that even renowned fiat currencies are also experiencing dwindling fortunes. He thinks the rising inflation is causing a crisis of confidence in fiat currencies, banks, and the governments that control the banks. Hence, there is a consensus of a loss of support in the traditional financial system by the global population.
With the people losing confidence in traditional fiat, Saylor thinks they are turning towards commodity monies. Among the available options, Saylor thinks commodities like Gold, Oil, and Property are not flexible enough for regular transactions. Hence, Bitcoin as a commodity represents an essential tool for all kinds of transactions and stands as the solution to the growing monetary challenges of the world.
The post People Own Bitcoin Because It Is Essential, Says Michael Saylor appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text