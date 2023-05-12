Twitter CEO Favorite Linda Yaccarino Leaves NBC

Crypto Market News : Another development emerged in the hunt for the new Twitter CEO as NBCUniversal’s head of advertising Linda Yaccarino, who was reportedly believed to assume the top position at the social media company, has resigned from NBC, according to latest reports. The reports said Yaccarino just left NBC with a resignation effective immediately. Earlier, CoinGape reported that Elon Musk was set to pick one among Yaccarino, Ella Irvin, Mary Barra, and Sheryl Sandberg for the top Twitter post.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the new Twitter CEO would approach the crypto adoption stance, in the context of Elon Musk’s affiliation with Dogecoin (DOGE). Expectations in the crypto market are that Twitter would at some point in time introduce crypto based payments on its platform.

Linda Yaccarino Leaves NBC