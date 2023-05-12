copy link
create picture
more
Binance Futures Expands Open Order Modification Feature to USDⓈ-M Contracts
Binance News Team
2023-05-12 09:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Futures has announced the extension of the Open Order Modification Feature to include USDⓈ-M contracts. Users can now modify both the price and amount of all open orders for both USDⓈ-M and COIN-M contracts via the Binance App and API. The modification feature for USDⓈ-M contracts is expected to be available on the Binance website by the end of May 2023.
To access the Open Order Modification Feature, users need to go to the [Open Orders] section on the Futures trading page, select the desired open order, modify the price and/or amount, and click on the [Confirm] button to save the changes.
View full text