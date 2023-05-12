Binance Futures Expands Open Order Modification Feature to USDⓈ-M Contracts

Binance Futures has announced the extension of the Open Order Modification Feature to include USDⓈ-M contracts. Users can now modify both the price and amount of all open orders for both USDⓈ-M and COIN-M contracts via the Binance App and API. The modification feature for USDⓈ-M contracts is expected to be available on the Binance website by the end of May 2023.

To access the Open Order Modification Feature, users need to go to the [Open Orders] section on the Futures trading page, select the desired open order, modify the price and/or amount, and click on the [Confirm] button to save the changes.