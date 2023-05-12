Binance Margin Announces Scheduled System Upgrade for Improved Performance

Binance has released a notice informing users of scheduled system upgrades for both Cross Margin and Isolated Margin. These upgrades aim to enhance overall system performance and stability. The system upgrades will take place as follows:

- Isolated Margin: May 16, 2023, from 06:00 to 07:00 (UTC)

- Cross Margin: May 17, 2023, from 06:00 to 07:00 (UTC)