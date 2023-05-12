copy link
Binance Margin Announces Scheduled System Upgrade for Improved Performance
Binance News Team
2023-05-12 10:00
Binance has released a notice informing users of scheduled system upgrades for both Cross Margin and Isolated Margin. These upgrades aim to enhance overall system performance and stability. The system upgrades will take place as follows:
- Isolated Margin: May 16, 2023, from 06:00 to 07:00 (UTC)
- Cross Margin: May 17, 2023, from 06:00 to 07:00 (UTC)
Each upgrade is expected to last approximately one hour. Although all margin services will remain operational throughout the process, it is recommended that users utilize the platform outside of the upgrade windows for an optimal experience. Prior to the system upgrades, users are advised to reassess their collateral balances and margin levels to avoid any potential liquidation risks.
