Binance Futures to Delist USDⓈ-M APEBUSD Perpetual Contract and Update Leverage & Margin Tiers

Binance Futures has announced the decision to delist the USDⓈ-M APEBUSD Perpetual Contract. An automatic settlement will be conducted for all positions, and the contract will be delisted once the settlement is complete, on May 16, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC).

Binance Futures plans to adjust the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M APEBUSD Perpetual Contract on May 12, 2023, at 12:30 (UTC) based on a specified table. Positions opened before the update will be affected, impacting traders' margin requirements and potentially leading to liquidation. Users are advised to adjust their position and leverage prior to the changes to avoid any unforeseen consequences.