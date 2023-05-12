copy link
Binance Options to Launch Additional BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT Daily Options
Binance News Team
2023-05-12 04:19
Binance Options has announced the launch of additional BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT Daily Options, starting on May 15, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). These European-style options contracts will be available as T+3 options, with new contracts listed every day at 08:00 (UTC). However, no new T+3 BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT Daily Options will be listed on days that coincide with the expiration of BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT Weekly, Monthly, or Quarterly options contracts.
With a trading lifetime of three days, these Daily Options are set to expire at 08:00 (UTC). The introduction of these additional options aims to provide more trading opportunities for Binance Options users.
