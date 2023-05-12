copy link
Binance P2P Launches 50% Off Maker Fees Promotion in Ugandan Shilling (UGX) Market
Binance News Team
2023-05-12 13:00
Binance P2P has initiated a limited-time promotion for Ugandan Shilling (UGX) makers, offering a 50% discount on maker fees for successful trades in select cryptocurrency pairs. The promotion aims to encourage more users to participate in the Ugandan Shilling market and foster increased liquidity.
The promotional activity period runs from May 12, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC) to June 9, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC). During this time, Binance P2P users posting new advertisements trading with UGX will receive a 50% maker fee discount for successful trades on BTC, USDT, BUSD, BNB, ETH, and DAI pairs through the new ads.
Binance P2P encourages users to take advantage of this promotional offer and has provided guides and related materials for new P2P traders on their platform. These resources are designed to help users understand P2P trading, buy and sell cryptocurrencies using Binance P2P, and become knowledgeable about their P2P Merchant Program.
This promotional offer by Binance P2P demonstrates their commitment to expanding the Ugandan Shilling market and assisting traders in leveraging P2P trading with reduced fees. Participants of the promotion must meet the advertisement posting requirements outlined by Binance P2P, ensuring that only eligible traders can benefit from the discounted maker fees during the activity period.
