LG Electronics Seeks Patent for TV Which Lets Users Trade NFTs

Electronics firm LG is seeking patent protection for a television that enables users to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The device would be able to establish a connection with an NFT market server, receive and display preview artwork and fulfil purchases via the user's cryptocurrency wallet which would be connected to the TV.

LG began its work bringing NFTs to its TVs last September with the release of its Art Lab marketplace which was plugged into Hedera Network, on which LG has been a node operator since 2020.

The move to file for a patent suggests that LG sees ongoing consumer demand for NFTs in the future and sees a business case for making them more accessible.

The South Korean firm is not the only electronics giant to have spotted an opportunity in bringing NFTs to TVs. Samsung released an NFT marketplace on three of its TVs in January 2022, supported by Nifty Gateway.