Texas Votes to Add Crypto to State’s Bill of Rights

United States state legislators in Texas have voted to amend the state’s Bill of Rights and add a provision recognizing the right of individuals to possess, retain and utilize digital currencies. The decision was made on Wednesday, May 10.

Bill HJR 146, introduced by State Representative Giovani Capriglione, declares that individuals have the right to use a medium of exchange that is mutually agreed upon, which includes digital currencies, cash, coin, bullion, or scrip, for trading and contracting goods and services, and that this right cannot be violated.

The document received 139 votes in favor, with only two against, and it includes a statement that “no government shall prohibit or hinder the ownership or holding of any form or quantity of money or other currency.“

The Texas Bill of Rights safeguards essential liberties like freedom of speech, religion and press, similar to the U.S. Bill of Rights. However, it also includes specific clauses pertaining to Texas, such as the right to a prompt trial and the right to possess and carry weapons for self-defense.

Should it pass and become law, the recent amendment will additionally grant Texans the privilege to utilize digital currencies, like Bitcoin (BTC). Tom Glass, who established the Texas Constitutional Enforcement group, remarked on Thursday, May 11, that there is one more House vote on HJR 146, and then it goes to the Senate and a vote of the people.

In his explanation of the bill, Glass stated that it aims to leverage the inclusion of the right to own, hold and use digital currencies in the Texas Bill of Rights to make a legal argument in the federal judiciary. This argument would invoke the ninth amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which recognizes the existence of natural rights beyond those explicitly listed in the first eight amendments.

According to the Texas Constitutional Enforcement group, including digital currencies in the Texas Bill of Rights is crucial to safeguard Texans’ financial privacy. They stated that using alternative currencies is necessary to protect the wealth Texans have worked hard to accumulate from being eroded by an unstable U.S. dollar. The group also emphasized that Texans should not be forced to rely solely on the services of global financial elites, as it would put all of their financial assets at risk of devaluation and confiscation.