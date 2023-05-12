Romania Harnesses AI for Data-driven Policy Recommendations

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Romania Harnesses AI for Data-driven Policy Recommendations

Cointelegraph By Savannah Fortis
2023-05-12 11:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Countries around the world are beginning to grapple with the pervasiveness of artificial intelligence (AI). While some look to the emerging technology with concern, others like Romania are embracing it.
According to a report from the Financial Times, officials in Romania have introduced an AI-powered robot named Ion, with the goal of enhancing the government’s understanding of public concerns.
Sebastian Burduja, Romania’s innovation minister, commented on the development saying:
“It’s the first attempt, the first experiment, in using AI to connect average citizens to their decision-makers. I think it has great potential to strengthen democracy and consolidate the legitimacy of governments.”
The bot obtains data through automatic scans of social media, a particular hashtag and messages from the public via an online platform set up for this specific purpose. The data is then transformed into reports for government officials.
Burduja said “the dream” would be for the AI to propose policy recommendations based on the data it receives from the public.
Sabin Dima, the founder and CEO of the company behind Ion, Humans.ai, told Cointelegraph that by allowing officials to have “conversations with the data” decision making can be improved to better serve citizens’ needs.
“AI enables us to engage citizens for a more inclusive governance and to help government representatives to model policy scenarios.”
Dima said Human.ai is currently working with an independent ethical council made of independent e-government experts and researchers from top universities to help the bot “maintain its neutrality and ethical code."
According to the developers, at least one report has been created from the data since the project was launched in March. It is expected to have an upgrade this summer which will allow it to give answers, and be equipped with a dashboard for officials to filter data based on various parameters.
This comes as the European Union prepares its AI Act - the union’s first set of comprehensive guidelines and regulations for the development and deployment of AI. Romania is one of the 27 member countries in the E.U. and therefore would be subject to embrace any regulations stemming from the Act.
On the other side of the world in China, a state-sponsored AI firm recently launched a chatbot to rival and surpass OpenAi’s ChatGPT. While lawmakers in the United States have met with top tech executives to discuss the future of the technology.
View full text