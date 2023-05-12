SEC Beyond Crypto: HSBC and Scotia Hit With Fines Over WhatsApp Use

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Beyond Crypto: HSBC and Scotia Hit With Fines Over WhatsApp Use

Cointelegraph By Helen Partz
2023-05-12 11:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Amid the ongoing banking crisis in the United States, financial regulators continue scrutinizing major traditional finance companies like HSBC and Scotiabank.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged HSBC’s securities arm HSBC Securities (HSI) and Scotiabank’s investment subsidiary Scotia Capital with penalties over recordkeeping violations.
HSI agreed to pay $15 million to settle with the SEC, while Scotia Capital agreed to pay $7.5 million. Additionally, Scotia paid $15 million to settle the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission charges.
Announcing the news on May 11, the U.S. SEC said that the banks have failed to meet recordkeeping requirements for dealers registered with U.S. market regulators.
The authorities learned that HSBC and Scotiabank employees — including senior staff — were using unauthorized communication channels like text messages and WhatsApp. The SEC wrote:
“Managing directors and senior supervisors responsible for supervising junior employees themselves failed to comply with firm policies by communicating using non-firm approved methods on their personal devices about the firm’s broker-dealer business.”
According to the regulator, HSI’s failure to implement policies that prohibit such communications led to its failure to reasonably supervise its employees within the Section 15(b)(4)(E) of the Exchange Act.
“Neither firm maintained or preserved the substantial majority of these communications, in violation of the federal securities laws,” the SEC noted.
HSBC and Scotiabank are just the latest Wall Street firms to face fines due to their employees using personal devices and messaging apps. In September 2022, U.S. authorities reportedly bagged nearly $2 billion in fines in such cases, penalizing firms for talking deals and trades and personal apps. U.S. regulators launched a broad probe into use of personal messengers like WhatsApp by financial firms in 2021.
Both HSBC and Scotiabank are unlikely to be referred to as very cryptocurrency-friendly banks.
In March 2023, HSBC Holdings banned crypto purchases via credit cards for retail customers, joining a growing list of banks to tighten restrictions on digital assets. In 2021, HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn penned an article opposing crypto and stablecoins, while supporting central bank digital currencies.
While Scotiabank reportedly allows transactions from crypto exchanges, the firm is also known for banning users from buying cryptocurrency. Some online users reported having issues with withdrawing or depositing Bitcoin (BTC) using their Scotia accounts in July 2022.
View full text