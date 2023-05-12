copy link
$930K Dogecoin Moved to Mysterious Wallet After Musk Steps Down As Twitter Chief
Benzinga - Mehab Qureshi
2023-05-12 12:52
A Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) whale has moved over $927,413 worth of the meme coin from multiple addresses to a mysterious wallet.
What Happened: According to data from DogeChain, 13,501,212 DOGE was transferred with a mere transaction fee of 3.6 DOGE, which amounts to roughly $0.20.
