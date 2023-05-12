copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-05-12)
Binance
2023-05-12 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, down by -2.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,121 and $27,630 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,335, down by -3.85%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SXP, ARPA, and AGLD, up by 12%, 10%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Elon Musk's Twitter, Crypto's Town Square, Has Found a New CEO
- Ethereum Mainnet Was Unable to Fully Finalize Transactions for 25 Minutes
- MetaMask Partners With PayPal – Here’s All You Need to Know About Buying ETH
- Deloitte Unveils Guidelines for Institutional Bitcoin Investors
- Milady Memecoin Surges 5,250% After Musk Tweet, Exchange Listings
Market movers:
- ETH: $1763.03 (-3.10%)
- BNB: $305.2 (-1.99%)
- XRP: $0.4293 (+1.49%)
- ADA: $0.3622 (+0.30%)
- DOGE: $0.07057 (-1.73%)
- SOL: $20.23 (-1.46%)
- MATIC: $0.8443 (-1.53%)
- DOT: $5.239 (-2.60%)
- TRX: $0.0678 (-1.90%)
- LTC: $78.97 (-1.42%)
Top gainers on Binance:
