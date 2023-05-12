Binance Market Update (2023-05-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, down by -2.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,121 and $27,630 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,335, down by -3.85%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SXP , ARPA , and AGLD , up by 12%, 10%, and 7%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: