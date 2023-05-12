$150M in Liquidations As Bitcoin Dumped to 2-Month Low: Market Watch

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

$150M in Liquidations As Bitcoin Dumped to 2-Month Low: Market Watch

Cryptopotato - Jordan Lyanchev
2023-05-12 13:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

The landscape around bitcoin took another turn for the worse in the past 24 hours as the asset fell to its lowest price position in almost two months.

The altcoins are in no better shape, with ETH, MATIC, SHIB, DOT, LDO, and many others dumping hard in the past 48 hours.

Bitcoin Falls Toward $26K

Bitcoin was trading sideways for a few days until Tuesday and sat calmly around $27,500, anticipating the US CPI announcement, which was scheduled for Wednesday. Once the numbers came out and it turned out that the inflation increase is slightly lower than expected, the cryptocurrency actually went on the offensive and spiked by $800 to just under $28,400.

However, that was short-lived, and BTC fell hard in the following hours to under $27,000. Despite recovering some ground at first, the asset started losing value once again in the past 24 hours.

This culminated in a drop to $26,100 (on Bitstamp) early today, which was bitcoin’s lowest price position since mid-March. Despite recovering a few hundred dollars since then, BTC is still over 4% down on the day.

As such, its market cap has slipped to $510 billion, and its dominance over the alts has taken a hit and is down to 46.3%.

Somewhat expectedly, the enhanced volatility has resulted in roughly $150 million in liquidations on a daily scale, according to CoinGlass.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

Alts in Red

Ethereum is another notable loser in the past 48 hours. Despite the declining amount of ETH sitting on exchanges, the asset’s price has slumped by $250 in this timeframe to drop to a 6-week low registered earlier today.

Binance Coin is close to breaking below $300 after a 2.3% daily drop. MATIC, DOGE, SOL, DOT, TRX, LTC, and SHIB are also well in the red from the larger-cap alts. Interestingly, XRP is the only alt with a minor daily increase.

Further losses are evident from TONCOIN and LDO – both are down by around 6%.

In total, the crypto market cap has seen $40 billion gone daily, and the metric is at just over $1.1 trillion.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto

The post $150M in Liquidations as Bitcoin Dumped to 2-Month Low: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text