Ethereum Crashes to 6-Week Lows Despite ETH on Exchanges Declining

Cryptopotato - Jordan Lyanchev
2023-05-12 08:40
The number of ETH sitting on crypto exchanges continues to decrease and is now down to its lowest position since public trading began almost a decade ago.
However, that has not stopped the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency from further dropping to a new 6-week low.
  • CryptoPotato reported in late March that the Ethereum supply held on exchanges had declined to just 10.31%.
  • It seems investors have only continued withdrawing their ETH portions from trading platforms, as Santiment updated that the percentage has further declined to 10.1%.
  • The analytics resource asserted that this is the lowest figure since the asset began public trading after its launch in 2015.
As #Ethereum has dipped to $1,780 today, we’ve seen exchange supply continue to decrease. The percentage of $ETH on exchanges is at its lowest (10.1%) since public trading began in 2015. This is essentially the #AllTimeHigh for non-exchange holdings. https://t.co/WVmeAJhhMM pic.twitter.com/eMXoRh9R76
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) May 11, 2023
  • At first, this data should sound bullish for the asset. This is because the selling pressure should be lower, given the fact that there are fewer coins sitting on trading platforms.
  • However, this has not been the case for the past few days. ETH touched $2,000 less than a week ago, but the subsequent rejection pushed it down hard.
  • After the CPI announcement on Wednesday, it pumped to $1,900 once again. Since then, though, ETH has plummeted by over $200 and earlier today charted a 6-week low of $1,740 (on Bitstamp).
The post Ethereum Crashes to 6-Week Lows Despite ETH on Exchanges Declining appeared first on CryptoPotato.
