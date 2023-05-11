Exchange
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Despite Mildly Upbeat Jobs Report, Price Data: Analyst Sees Elon Musk Stepping Down As Twitter CEO 'Bad News' for DOGE

Benzinga - Mehab Qureshi
2023-05-12 07:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Major coins tumbled on Thursday evening as investors seemed unfazed by encouraging employment and price data.
CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-2.39%$26,899
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-2.40%$1,789
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-1.95%$0.071
What Happened: Bitcoin prices have slumped once again to dip below the $27,000 mark for the second consecutive day. This has left investors in a wait-and-see mode as they try to assess the market conditions. For the past few days, BTC has been fluctuating between $25,000 and $30,000, causing unrest among investors and traders alike.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization stood at $1.11 trillion, a decrease of 2.37% over the last day.
The U.S. stock market faced significant pressure due to persistent concerns surrounding regional banks. The S&P 500 index closed with a 0.17% decline, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index saw a marginal gain of 0.18%.
See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
Analyst Notes: “Bitcoin is lower as risk aversion runs wild on Wall Street. The return of some banking jitters to PacWest was unable to trigger strong demand for cryptos this time. Banking contagion fears still remain low as some banks like Western Alliance show deposits are rising,” said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst At OANDA.
He added, ” Bitcoin will likely stay in a trading range as crypto traders remain in wait-and-see mode over what will happen on the regulatory front.”
According to crypto analyst Michael Van De Poppe, Bitcoin has returned to its range lows, indicating favorable long entry opportunities. A significant level to watch out for is $26,800, which as per the analyst has been mentioned and achieved.
For potential long entries, Van de Poppe advises to look for a sweep of this level down to $26,500 and then wait for Bitcoin to reclaim $26,800 to act as a long trigger.
#Bitcoin back to the range lows, which means that we're looking at potential long entries.
I've mentioned $26,800 before and we're there, again.
Preferably; sweep of this level to $26,500 and then a reclaim of $26,800 is a long trigger.
— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) May 11, 2023
Pseudonymous crypto analyst The Wise Guy said that Elon Musk stepping down as CEO of Twitter could be "bad news" for DOGE. "This news could increase sell pressure on the coin, leading to a further drop in its value."
#Dogecoin is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. RSI is at 34 and has struggled to break the neutral 50 mark, which suggests that there's a lot of downward momentum for the coin at the moment.
OBV is also trending downwards, indicating that sellers are dominating the market. In March and April, #DOGE had important support levels of $0.0729 and $0.08. Unfortunately, these support levels have been breached in the last couple of weeks. Right now, we should keep an eye on the $0.07 and $0.066 levels to see how things progress.
It's worth noting that #Elon Musk stepping down as CEO is a bad news for DOGE. This news could increase sell pressure on the coin, leading to a further drop in its value. However, it's important to keep in mind that the bearish momentum may not last for a long time.
— The Wise Guy (@wiseguyhoshi) May 12, 2023
The analyst noted that "the bearish momentum may not last for a long time."
The Wise Guy added, "Dogecoin is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. RSI is at 34 and has struggled to break the neutral 50 mark, which suggests that there’s a lot of downward momentum for the coin at the moment."
Read Next: Jim Cramer Advises Against Using Binance, Provokes Strong Reactions From Twitter Users
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
