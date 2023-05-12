MakerDAO reveals a new roadmap, with the Beta version due in a few months. The Beta version will include governance AI tools and the launch of six SubDAOs. An ambitious governance incentive plan and the Endgame - launching NewChain - are also in the pipeline.

Decentralized finance protocol, MakerDAO, has released its new roadmap, promising some groundbreaking developments in the coming months. The innovative plan includes launching governance AI tools, rolling out six SubDAOs, initiating a governance incentive plan, and a final step called 'Endgame' featuring the launch of NewChain.

The governance AI tools, a highlight of the upcoming Beta version, are designed to enhance decision-making efficiency. This step marks a significant evolution in DeFi governance, pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Simultaneously, the plan to launch six SubDAOs aims to further decentralize MakerDAO's governance. It's a strategic move towards distributing decision-making power across a wider community, reinforcing the protocol's commitment to decentralization.

Another key feature of the roadmap is the introduction of a governance incentive plan. This initiative is designed to boost participation in the platform's governance processes, making MakerDAO more participatory and inclusive.

Lastly, the roadmap's final step, known as the 'Endgame', teases the unveiling of NewChain. While specifics are currently limited, the launch of NewChain is expected to represent a noteworthy milestone in MakerDAO's journey.

With the Beta version's release just around the corner, the DeFi sector eagerly awaits the innovations that MakerDAO is set to bring. The roadmap reinforces MakerDAO's dedication to pushing the envelope in the DeFi space, making it an entity to watch in the coming months.

The post MakerDAO’s New Roadmap Promises Groundbreaking Innovations in DeFi appeared first on Crypto News Land.