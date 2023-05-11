Ethereum Mainnet Was Unable to Fully Finalize Transactions for 25 Minutes

The Ethereum mainnet was unable to fully confirm transactions for about 25 minutes on Thursday, with blocks getting proposed but not being finalized.

Users of the blockchain saw that their transactions were going through. However, during the 25-minute span, they were at risk of being altered because of the malfunction.

Some Ethereum core developers announced that the blockchain wasn’t finalizing over Twitter and that they were investigating the issue. A similar issue in the past was caused a bug in a client – the software that runs the blockchain.

But in seriousness - the beacon chain had a brief period of non-finalization just now. Good illustration for the robustness of the chain - while there was some slowdown of blocks, transactions continued to be processed as usual. We are back to normal now. — ansgar.eth 🦇🔊 .oO (@adietrichs) May 11, 2023

After roughly 25 minutes, the mainnet was finalizing blocks again. The developers said they are still investigating what caused this outage, and would report back to the community soon.