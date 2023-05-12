Another Crypto Influencer Reportedly Dumped HODL Coin on Followers

ZachXBT has accused several influencers of engaging in pump-and-dump scams and profiting from the misery of others. This time, the on-chain sleuth has targetted yet another figure who goes by the name ‘DannyCrypt,’ for allegedly dumping on his followers.

The crypto influencer in question was accused of receiving 2% of the supply of a certain token to assist with marketing. However, 15 minutes after receiving the tokens, he allegedly dumped the majority of them for $57k (31 ETH) to his unsuspecting followers.

According to the Twitter thread by ZackXBT, DannyCrypt was actively promoting a new coin called “HODL” on social media and tweeted about “hodling” its tokens.

He is accused of telling his 26K Telegram channel subscribers that he believes the token’s price to have “stabilized,” but immediately after which he sold his stash.

DannyCrypt’s tweet that appears to address ZackXBT’s claims read,

“Team is not angry that I sold but cos they all couldn’t sell before me after keeping over 70% of the presale Whitelist for themselves. Same thing they do with NFT projects. That being said if you come for me, I’ll block you, go and cry on your timeline.”

ZachXBT continued to maintain that DannyCrypt “made a post-playing victim” and even untagged himself from the post in an attempt to distance himself from the claims. The influencer subsequently blocked him.

Last September, ZackXBT accused popular crypto influencer Lark Davis of profiting over $1 million while promoting low-cap crypto projects and dumping them on his followers. The latter had dismissed the allegations.

Youtuber and influencer Ben Armstrong, a.k.a BitBoy, was also accused of carrying out at least seven scams of shilling and dumping.

