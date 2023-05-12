Elon Musk's Twitter, Crypto's Town Square, Has Found a New CEO

The cryptocurrency industry's town square – Twitter – has found a new CEO, Elon Musk tweeted Thursday.

Musk didn't identify his replacement by name, but said she'll start in about six weeks. The billionaire – who bought Twitter last year and, following a poll that suggested this, said he'd find someone else to serve as CEO – will shift into the executive chairman and chief technology officer roles at Twitter.

While Twitter is not a crypto company per se, much of the industry's public revelations and discussions take place via tweet – AKA Crypto Twitter – making Musk's decision of interest to digital-asset aficionados.

And there are hints Twitter might get more involved with crypto. In April, Twitter briefly changed its logo to the dog mascot used by dogecoin (DOGE), a meme coin Musk supports. Also, the Financial Times reported earlier this year that Twitter was building a payments platform that could eventually accommodate cryptocurrencies.