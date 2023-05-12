Robinhood Suffers 30% Drop in Q1 Crypto Revenue

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Robinhood Suffers 30% Drop in Q1 Crypto Revenue

Cryptopolitan - Owotunse Adebayo
2023-05-12 02:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Robinhood, the US-based cryptocurrency and stock trading app, has reported a 30% year-on-year revenue decline for its cryptocurrency trading business in Q1 2023. The company disclosed its earnings on May 10th, revealing that it earned $38 million in cryptocurrency trading revenues during the period, down from $54 million in Q1 2022.

Robinhood’s crypto venture faces challenges

Despite the decline in cryptocurrency trading revenue, Robinhood’s total net revenues increased year-on-year, with Q1 2023 generating $441 million compared to $299 million in 2022, an increase of approximately 47.5%. The first quarter of 2023’s revenues were also up 16% from the previous quarter.

At present, the trading app has custody over approximately $12 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, which represents a 50% increase over the quarter. However, it is down 40% compared to the same period in 2022.

Robinhood’s CEO, Vlad Tenev, attributed the decline in cryptocurrency trading revenue to a decrease in market volatility. He also emphasized that the company’s core stock trading business continued to be a key driver of growth, accounting for the bulk of its revenue.

The firm filed for an IPO on May 10th

Robinhood’s earnings report came on the same day that the company filed for an initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed a confidential draft registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which means it can keep its financials confidential until closer to the time of its public listing.

Robinhood has been the subject of much scrutiny in recent months due to its involvement in the GameStop short squeeze saga. The company was accused of protecting Wall Street hedge funds by limiting trading in GameStop and other stocks, sparking a public backlash.

Despite the controversy, Robinhood has seen significant growth in its user base, particularly among younger investors. The platform has become a popular choice for people looking to invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other assets, thanks to its user-friendly interface and commission-free trading model.

Overall, Robinhood’s Q1 earnings report highlights the company’s continued growth, even as the cryptocurrency market experiences a period of consolidation. The firm’s IPO filing suggests that it is looking to capitalize on its popularity among retail investors and continue expanding its business in the coming months.

View full text