Another Bank Run? PacWest Bank Drops 30% As Customers Pull Deposits

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Another Bank Run? PacWest Bank Drops 30% As Customers Pull Deposits

Coinfomania - Lucky Ebosele
2023-05-12 02:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

The stock price of PacWest Bank, the leading financial institution headquartered in California with over $40 billion in assets, fell today by a staggering 30% before trading was briefly halted on Thursday. 

PacWest Faces $1.5B in Withdrawals

The fall was due to a recent report from the regional bank indicating that customers had withdrawn about 9.5% or $1.5 billion of its total deposits, causing concerns about the bank’s financial stability. The news casted doubts on the future prospects of the regional bank, which had long been viewed as a reputable player in the banking sector. 

Following the collapse of First Republic Bank last week, uninsured deposit withdrawals surged at PacWest, leading the bank to pledge $5.1 billion of its assets as collateral to support its liquidity position, as stated in a regulatory filing released on Thursday.

The update was a drastic contrast from the statement released a week ago, where the bank assured its investors that it had not faced any “out-of-the-ordinary” withdrawals, highlighting the impact of the First Republic Bank’s collapse on the overall banking sector and the need for banks to adapt to the changing market conditions. 

Shares of PacWest have now lost close to 40% this month and recorded an all-time low last week. According to data from analytics firm Ortex, short sellers have profited $123.76 million by placing bets against PacWest.

Banks Are Not Immune to Failure

The recent massive drop experienced in the stock price of PacWest Bank has highlighted the potential for more bank failures despite banks being regarded as highly stable, unlike most crypto firms that are typically negatively portrayed in the media.

While the crypto sector is known for its high volatility and frequent asset price fluctuations, reports suggest that a number of both crypto firms and banks have failed in recent times. Thus, portraying crypto as the culprit for financial failures is not necessarily fair, given that failures could occur in any sector.

In conclusion, the recent incident highlights the need for strong and effective banking regulations that serve to protect consumer interests and guarantee the continued stability of the financial system. It also emphasizes the point that banks are not immune to failures.

The post Another Bank Run? PacWest Bank Drops 30% As Customers Pull Deposits appeared first on Coinfomania.

View full text