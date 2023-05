Shiba Inu Falls More Than 3% in 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) price has fallen 3.75% to $0.0000087. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $0.000010 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Shiba Inu's trading volume has climbed 23.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.02%. This brings the circulating supply to 589.35 trillion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for SHIB is #16 at $5.11 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.