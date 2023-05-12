Shibarium Beta Achieves Unprecedented Transaction Milestone Amidst Soaring Popularity

Shibarium PuppyNet hits another milestone achievement.

The number of transactions soars to over 6.6 million.

Wallet addresses also rise, with the current numbers standing at 14,585,874.

Shiba Inu have become increasingly popular in recent years, and as a result, the SHIB army community has emerged as a formidable force. This surge in popularity is due to several advancements that have propelled it to become the second-largest meme coin. Over the years, Shiba Inu has bagged numerous partnerships, collaborations, and listings.

The latest Shibarium beta, “Puppynet,” has gained popularity, according to data. The latest data from PuppyScan reveals a rise in the number of transactions.

PuppyScan data shows that the total block number currently stands at 772,326. The number of wallet addresses stands at 14,582,083, with a total transaction number of 6,681,438. This is a likely indication of the rising popularity of Shibarium PuppyNet.

Shiba Inu burn rate plummets

In other Shiba Inu news, the burn rate that has been soaring by billions seems to have cooled down. There were certain days over the past week when billions of SHIB were sent to dead wallets in a single transaction.

However, the situation seems to fluctuate as the burn rate has dropped with only a 3.36% hike in the last 24 hours. According to Shibburn data, only 2.2 million Shiba Inu were sent to dead wallets during this period.