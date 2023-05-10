Deloitte Unveils Guidelines for Institutional Bitcoin Investors

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Deloitte Unveils Guidelines for Institutional Bitcoin Investors

CryptoNews - Ogwu Osaemezu Emmanuel
2023-05-12 01:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Deloitte’s digital assets team has released some essential guidance for institutional investors looking to join the bitcoin (BTC) train.
The report has outlined the critical tax, regulatory, and accounting aspects of crypto investing companies must pay attention to, to explore the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies effectively.

Navigating bitcoin investments and regulatory realities

As bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies continue their march towards mainstream adoption and attract support from institutional investors, accounting and tax experts from the big four professional services giant, Deloitte, have revealed that regulatory clarity may just be on the horizon.
Per the experts, the forthcoming finalization of fair value accounting rules by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) is expected to fuel the adoption of digital assets, bolstering confidence among institutional and retail investors alike.
The team notes that liquidity considerations play a crucial role in bitcoin investments, although they are less critical for long-term strategies. Therefore, institutional investors must maintain adequate cash reserves, and the availability of liquidating assets without penalties or value depreciation should be assessed.
You might also like: Michael Saylor reiterates his stance on bitcoin says BTC is inflation proof

Robust accounting standards essential

According to the guidelines from Deloitte’s digital assets team, accounting practices must adapt to integrate digital assets into corporate treasury strategies. Ongoing monitoring of regulatory changes is necessary to comply with evolving standards and present an accurate financial picture.
Tax, accounting, and regulatory guidance for corporations that wish to invest in #bitcoin, from the digital assets team at @Deloitte.
— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) May 10, 2023
What’s more, the report suggests that navigating the regulatory landscape is crucial for corporations venturing into bitcoin (BTC) investments. By dedicating resources and staying informed about regulatory developments, companies can adapt their strategies and mitigate compliance risks effectively.
Addressing risk and establishing robust controls are fundamental to successful digital asset investments, the team says. Therefore, institutional investors and corporations must understand the risks associated with blockchain-based digital assets and implement measures to safeguard their portfolios from potential volatility.
You might also like: Tensions rise as crypto regulation in America spurs debate
The digital assets team at Deloitte asserts that cultural realignment is imperative when entering the realm of digital asset investments.
To effectively navigate this new landscape, a collaboration between departments, including finance, tax, internal audit, and technology, becomes vital.
By fostering cross-functional teamwork, companies can harness the full potential of digital assets and adapt their policies and procedures to accommodate the unique characteristics of this emerging asset class.
Operating companies stand at the forefront of a transformative era as they explore the potential benefits of digital asset investments.
While some institutional players remain averse to investing in crypto assets, the analysts have made it clear that by embracing change and aligning their internal culture, corporations can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.
Deloitte’s digital assets team affirms that strategic investments in digital assets can become a regular feature in corporate investment portfolios, but it requires a proactive approach to risk management and a commitment to ongoing learning and adaptation.
Ultimately, Deloitte’s digital assets team claims that their guidance can equip corporations with essential insights for navigating the tax, accounting, and regulatory aspects of bitcoin investments.
By actively monitoring regulatory changes, aligning internal processes, fostering collaboration, and embracing innovative approaches, companies can unlock the significant potential of digital assets.
These investments offer opportunities to optimize treasury operations, drive enhanced efficiencies, and empower corporations to achieve long-term growth in the ever-evolving digital era.
Read more: Crypto tax liability reduction strategies may be changing in US
View full text