‘Smart Money’ Traders Reduce Pepecoin Holdings By $3M As Meme Coin Mania Cools

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

‘Smart Money’ Traders Reduce Pepecoin Holdings By $3M As Meme Coin Mania Cools

Coindesk - Krisztian Sandor
2023-05-12 07:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Top performing traders have increasingly been reducing their pepecoin (PEPE) holdings, a sign that the bewildering meme coin mania of the past weeks may be losing steam.
Data by crypto intelligence firm Nansen shows that “smart money” wallets – crypto accounts of individual traders or institutions who are known for their profitable moves – have decreased their PEPE stash by $3 million in the past 24 hours, Nansen data shows.
The total amount of PEPE held by smart money has almost halved since late April, per Nansen.
PEPE, a new token based on the “Pepe the frog” meme, has skyrocketed in popularity since it debuted about a month ago, attracting swarms of traders to gamble on its price. The token reached a staggering $1.8 billion market capitalization last Friday within a few weeks, with some early investors pocketing millions of dollars in profit after buying PEPE for a pittance.
However, the token’s price has dropped 66% since hitting an all-time high on May 5, with its market cap falling below $600 million, according to Coinmarketcap.
During the price decline, blockchain data showed that three large PEPE investors had been buying up the token in bulk, raising hopes that a bump in price might be nearing.
Still, the number of tokens held by smart money wallets has been dropping fast, showing no signs that top performing traders are anticipating a bounce.
Smart money balance currently stands at 6.9 trillion PEPE, down from more than 13.5 trillion near the end of April, according to Nansen data. The number of smart money accounts holding PEPE has fallen to 111 from a peak of 135 on May 4.
One example of an early investor appearing to ditch PEPE is pseudonymous crypto trader “vxv.eth.” The wallet has accumulated 1.3 trillion tokens since its initial purchase on April 17, Nansen data shows. Early Thursday, the account transferred its PEPE stash worth $2.1 million to crypto exchanges Gemini and UniSwap, completely exiting its position.
View full text