copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin Mining Boom: Riot Platforms to Weather the Storm As Analyst Sees Silver Lining in Revenue Growth
Benzinga - Anusuya Lahiri
2023-05-12 01:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
- Needham analyst John Todaro reiterated a Buy rating on Riot Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and lowered the price target from $15 to $13.
- RIOT reported Q1 FY23 results after the Wednesday close, missing results on top and bottom line estimates, driven by an overhang from its data-center segment, which saw costs rise 46% QoQ.
- The cost increase was associated with operational expenses after the winter storm and higher property & casualty insurance.
- Additionally, RIOT is engaged in litigation with three companies tied to the Whinestone acquisition.
- RIOT currently hosts two of three hosting contracts inherited from the Whinestone acquisition.
- Given the sizeable negative margin from the hosting business, it is in RIOT's best interest to utilize the 100MW+ site for its self-mining, probably the crux of the litigation.
- RIOT's self-mining business came in as Todaro expected but with modestly better costs. Additionally, he noted an anticipated bump in self-mining mining revenue in Q2 resulting from higher transaction fees, which has increased daily mining revenue across the Bitcoin network.
- He believes broadening use cases for Bitcoin support higher daily Bitcoin mining revenue, which helps de-risk the halving as mining revenue can now increase beyond the Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) reward (which declines by 50% every halving).
- Price Actions: RIOT shares traded lower by 14.40% at $10.52 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for RIOT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Compass Point
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Northland Capital Markets
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for RIOT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text