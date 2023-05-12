Researchers in Singapore Design New ‘more Efficient’ DAO Scheme

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Researchers in Singapore Design New ‘more Efficient’ DAO Scheme

Cointelegraph - Tristan Greene
2023-05-12 07:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
A team of researchers at the Singapore University of Social Sciences recently conducted an appraisal of existing decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) voting schemes to determine which was most efficient.
The researchers ultimately concluded that existing popular voting schemes each had their drawbacks and advantages and that a new paradigm combining what they considered to be the best features of each would be “more efficient” than the status quo.
Dubbed “Voting Schemes in DAO Governance,” the team’s paper analyzes eight current techniques for DAO governance and assesses their perceived strengths and weaknesses.
The techniques reviewed include: token-based quorum voting, quadratic voting, weighted and reputation-based voting, knowledge-extractable voting, multisig voting, holographic consensus, conviction voting, and rage quitting voting.
Each voting scheme was rated according to five vectors comprising efficiency (proposal selection and approval speed), fairness (with respect to voter equality), scalability (ability to adjust storage/computation/communications according to the number of voters), robustness (resilience against attacks and collusion), and incentive schemes (whether the design motivates voter behavior).
The “holographic consensus” scheme received the highest aggregate ratings with “high” marks in all but the “robustness” category.
Screenshot of "Voting Schemes in DAO Governance" research paper.
Once the analysis was complete, the researchers set out to create “a hypothetical voting mechanism for a purely decentralized and permissionless DAO governance.” To accomplish this, they designed the scheme to accelerate conviction voting with a “holographic mechanism.” Per the study:
“We know that the downside of the conviction voting mechanism is that it takes time to approve an urgent proposal. To address this concern, we introduce a blind betting mechanism: each member could choose whether to bet on any proposals with a certain number of their tokens.”
This method would allow stakeholders to bet tokens against a proposal’s passing or veto and, depending on the outcome, the proposal would either be accelerated or slowed — thus potentially increasing the overall speed and robustness of DAO governance.
The team’s proposed scheme would also implement an incentive paradigm where those betting “veto” would sacrifice their tokens in the event consensus went to those voting “pass,” and vice-versa.
According to the researchers, this ensures that stakeholders will be incentivized to submit “a good proposal that is more likely to pass and get rewarded,” thus accelerating the processing of proposals considered both urgent and good.
The researchers conclude by claiming their proposed scheme trumps status quo efforts, but they do concede that it’s not without its own inherent problems:
“Our hypothetical scheme has a better design incorporating key features from other schemes. However, it is not flawless and might face challenges in implementation. Nevertheless, we aim to inspire innovative design thinking.”
View full text