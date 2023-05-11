Binance to Shorten ETH Staking Withdrawal Processing Time Following User Feedback

Binance has announced a significant reduction in the processing time required for ETH staking withdrawal requests in response to feedback from its user community. From May 18, 2023, 08:00 (UTC), the processing time will be cut down to five days, a remarkable improvement from the initial 15-day processing period.

This change aims to address users' concerns and better accommodate their needs. Although the exact time needed to process a withdrawal request depends on the overall volume of requests and the Ethereum network's capacity, Binance is committed to actively work towards reducing processing times further.