copy link
create picture
more
ETH Locked Reaches All-Time High of 19,375,242
Binance News Team
2023-05-11 15:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Nansen’s data, Ethereum locked has recently hit a new record, reaching an all-time high of 19,375,242 ETH. This milestone includes ETH staked on the Beacon chain, ETH deposited to the Beacon contract without validation, and rewards held on the Beacon chain.
CZ, the CEO of Binance, responded to the data by sharing Nansen's tweet on his own Twitter account.
The growth in the locked amount of ETH highlights the increasing confidence and commitment of investors within the Ethereum ecosystem. While temporary withdrawal fluctuations may appear minor, the overall trend illustrates the expanding adoption of Ethereum and the success of the network's ongoing development.
View full text