Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 Hours

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 3.52% over the past 24 hours to $27,104.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -5.0%, moving from $28,879.36 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has increased 55.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.31% to over 19.37 million which makes up an estimated 92.24% of its max supply, which is 21.00 million. The current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at $525.01 billion.

