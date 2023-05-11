Binance Upgrades Strategy Trading to New Trading Bots for Enhanced Trading Capabilities

Binance has announced the introduction of Trading Bots as a replacement for its existing Strategy Trading feature, with a gradual rollout beginning May 11th. The new Trading Bots will offer several advanced functions, including support for cross and isolated margin trading modes for futures grids, and an increase in the maximum number of symbols that spot and futures grids can run.

Other notable features include hourly trading fee discounts for users who pay with their BNB balances in spot and USDⓈ-M wallets, and users can run futures grids via the Trading Bots account while trading on the same symbol simultaneously through their futures accounts. The updates to the platform showcase Binance's commitment to providing users with innovative and efficient trading tools, and implementing feedback from its community. However, products and services may not be available in all regions, and users may not have immediate access to all Trading Bots functions until the expected completion date of June 2023.