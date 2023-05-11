copy link
Binance Successfully Completes Conflux Network (CFX) Mainnet Integration
Binance has announced the successful completion of the Conflux Network (CFX) mainnet integration. As a result, deposits and withdrawals for mainnet CFX tokens are now available to Binance users.
Users can locate their assigned CFX deposit address on the Conflux Network mainnet within the Deposit Crypto page. This development showcases Binance's ongoing commitment to expanding the range of digital
