South Korea Freezes $176M Worth of Crypto and Luxury Items Belonging to Do Kwon (Report)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

South Korea Freezes $176M Worth of Crypto and Luxury Items Belonging to Do Kwon (Report)

Cryptopotato - Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
2023-05-11 12:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

The Seoul Southern District Court reportedly honored the prosecutors’ request to freeze 233.3 billion won in assets (approximately $176 million) personally owned by the notorious co-founder of Terraform Labs – Do Kwon. Besides cryptocurrencies, the authorities have blocked his access to his house in Southern Seoul, studio flat in Nonhyun-don, expensive cars, and certain money deposits.

Prosecutors have also insisted Kwon be extradited to South Korea and face justice for his alleged role in the infamous Terra crash that affected multiple investors last year. He could receive a maximum prison sentence of 40 years if convicted in his homeland. 

More Trouble for Kwon

As reported by a local media outlet, the Korean magistrates froze the aforementioned assets to prevent the 31-year-old developer from selling them before the upcoming trial, which will determine whether he obtained them through criminal activity. 

The nearly $176 million worth of assets consists of digital currencies, luxurious vehicles, a property in Galleria Forêt, a studio in the high-end residential area Nonhyun-dong, securities at brokerage firm Mirae Asset, and money deposits at Woori Bank.

It is worth noting that Kwon has other belongings that the Seoul Southern District Court did not freeze.

The developer, who has supposedly been on the run for several months right after the LUNA/UST collapse, was finally arrested in Montenegro in mid-March this year. He is currently held in a correctional facility in the Balkan country before being deported to another one to face justice.

Extradition to the USA or South Korea seems most likely. He could be sent to jail for over 100 years if found guilty in the States, whereas the maximum sentence in his homeland would be 40 years. 

Kwon’s Tricky Manoeuvres

The collapse of Terra’s native token – LUNA – and its algorithmic stablecoin – UST – one year back triggered multi-billion investor losses and sent shockwaves through the entire cryptocurrency industry. Nonetheless, Kwon – accused of being the main culprit behind the meltdown – managed to stay under the radar of law enforcement agencies and regulators for several months.

He allegedly used numerous nations, including the UAE, Russia, Mauritius, Singapore, and more, as hiding spots. Several sources indicated at the end of 2022 that Kwon could have moved to Europe, specifically Serbia. 

He was detained three months later in another Balkan nation – Montenegro. Interestingly, the arrest happened at the airport of the capital Podgorica while Kwon was carrying a forged Costa Rican passport: a move hinting that his next destination could have been the Central American country.

While Kwon was quite active on Twitter during the prime of his cryptocurrency project, he has reduced his activity to a minimum as of late. In one of his latest posts in November last year, he vowed to throw a conference and reveal his hiding location, saying police officers could attend the event.

However, he never kept that promise.

The post South Korea Freezes $176M Worth of Crypto and Luxury Items Belonging to Do Kwon (Report) appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text