Binance Liquidity Farming Introduces WBTC Combo Rewards for Select Liquidity Pools

Binance Liquidity Farming announced adding WBTC Combo Rewards to its BNB Rewards and Pool Rewards for users contributing liquidity to WBTC/BTC and WBTC/ETH pools, from May 11, 2023, to June 10, 2023. This promotional activity aims to enhance the user experience and provide extra incentives for those participating in the specified liquidity pools.

While users can continue to add liquidity to the WBTC/BTC and WBTC/ETH pools after the promotion ends, the special WBTC Combo Rewards will be limited to the activity period.