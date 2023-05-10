Binance Announces Support for Gala (GALA) Contract Swap on Ethereum Network

Binance announced that it will support the Gala (GALA) contract swap on the Ethereum (ERC20) network. The timeline for this transition includes the suspension of GALA deposits and withdrawals on the Ethereum (ERC20) network at 15:00 (UTC) on May 15, 2023. Following this suspension, deposits and withdrawals of GALA via the old GALA (ERC20) smart contract address will no longer be supported.

While spot trading, margin trading, futures trading, and Simple Earn subscriptions will remain unaffected by the contract swap, Binance will handle all technical requirements for its users. A separate announcement will be made once the swap is complete and deposits and withdrawals of new GALA (ERC20) tokens are open, reflecting Binance's ongoing efforts to provide a seamless experience for its users.