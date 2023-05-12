Marathon Increases Revenue Over 70% in Q1 Thanks to Bitcoin Positives

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Marathon Increases Revenue Over 70% in Q1 Thanks to Bitcoin Positives

CoinCu - Harold
2023-05-12 11:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Marathon Digital’s loss and revenue for the first quarter increased significantly over the previous quarter, mainly to the Bitcoin rise.
  • Revenue of $51.1 million exceeded the estimate of $48.8 million.
  • The company confirmed that it had received an additional summons from the SEC regarding its operations at a data center in Montana.
On May 10, Marathon Digital Holdings released quarterly results for its bitcoin mining activities.
The company reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss per share, thanks to a rising Bitcoin (BTC) price and increased production, which helped the Florida-based company return to profitability.
Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO, stated:
“After weathering a tumultuous 2022 that tested the resilience of our entire industry, this year is off to a strong start as we grew our hash rate, reduced our cost to mine, and improved our balance sheet during the first quarter.”
According to FactSet statistics, Marathon reported a net loss of $0.05 per share, compared to an average forecast of $0.08. According to a Wednesday filing, the loss was $3.14 in the previous quarter and $0.12 in the same period in 2022.
Marathon reported $51.1 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, down from $51.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. This quarter, the firm reported a net loss of $7.2 million, compared to a net loss of $12.9 million the previous year. In Q1, the firm generated 2,195 BTC, a 74% increase over Q1 2022 and a 41% increase over Q4 2022. The company’s hash rate climbed 69% to 15.4 EH/s from 9.1 EH/s in Q4 2022.
Marathon also said that it made $17.6 million from the sale of Bitcoin. Previous rumors said that the company would sell Bitcoin to cover operational expenses. On March 31, it had $124.9 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and 11.446 Bitcoin worth $326.5 million.
The company also said that it got another subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is investigating related-party transactions that may have violated federal securities law, among other things.
The Commission took similar action in November 2021 and again last month. The SEC’s move today emphasizes the wave of rigorous regulation that crypto firms in the United States are facing. Marathon said it is registered with the inquiry.
The company published its monthly results and announced plans to launch a joint mining operation with Zero Two in Abu Dhabi.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.
View full text