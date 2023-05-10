copy link
Binance VIP & Institutional Launches Capital Connect for Enhanced Investor Connections
Binance News Team
2023-05-10 10:01
Binance VIP & Institutional announced launching Capital Connect, a platform designed to facilitate connections between investors and investment managers for VIP-level users. By providing access to a variety of investment managers for free, the platform aims to support diverse strategies and cater to user needs.
To participate in Capital Connect, clients must hold VIP-level status, be onboarded with Binance Institutional, and pass identity verification (KYC/KYB). Subject to regional restrictions, this innovative platform aims to streamline the investment process for both investors and investment managers alike, further solidifying Binance's commitment to improving its user experience.
