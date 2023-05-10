Binance Will Move 18 Tokens to Innovation Zone on May 10, 2023

Binance announced moving 18 tokens, including AirDAO (AMB) and Ark (ARK), BitShares (BTS), Drep (DREP), FTX Token (FTT), Gifto (GFT), JasmyCoin (JASMY), Loom Network (LOOM), Enzyme (MLN), OAX (OAX), OMG Network (OMG), PERL.eco (PERL), pNetwork (PNT), SONM (SNM), Serum (SRM), Voyager Token (VGX), WazirX (WRX) and DFI.Money (YFII) to the Innovation Zone on May 10, 2023. The Innovation Zone was created as a platform for users to trade innovative but high volatility and risk projects compared to other listed tokens.

The periodic review considers factors such as team commitment, development quality, trading volume, liquidity, network stability, and contributions to the crypto ecosystem. While other services related to the tokens will remain unaffected, Binance will continually monitor developments of projects within the Innovation Zone, demonstrating its dedication to providing diverse trading opportunities for users.