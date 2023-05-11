copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-05-11)
Binance
2023-05-11 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -0.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,777 and $28,331 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,391, down by -0.60%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include IRIS, ANT, and ARPA, up by 27%, 17%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon First-Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates As SEC Extends Probe
- South Korea Prepares for Terra Co-Founder Trial, Do Kwon Extradition
- Ether Selling Pressure Post-Shanghai Upgrade Was 'Non-Event,' Says Nansen
- Fiat-backed Stablecoins Could Be Used to Post Bail in New York Under Proposed Bill
- U.S. CPI Inflation Falls to 4.9% in April; Bitcoin Rises Above $28K
- New Rules on Sharing Crypto Tax Data ‘Unanimously Supported’ By EU Members
- World’s Top Market Makers Drop US Crypto Trading Plans Amid Regulatory Crackdown (Report)
- Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Deloite and Others Join Forces on Blockchain Superhighway
Market movers:
- ETH: $1819.45 (-0.96%)
- BNB: $311.3 (+0.16%)
- XRP: $0.4229 (-0.42%)
- ADA: $0.3611 (+0.50%)
- DOGE: $0.07182 (-1.20%)
- SOL: $20.53 (-0.10%)
- MATIC: $0.8573 (-0.90%)
- DOT: $5.38 (+1.36%)
- TRX: $0.06912 (-0.55%)
- LTC: $80.13 (+1.30%)
Top gainers on Binance:
