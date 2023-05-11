Binance Introduces CVC/USDT and WBETH/ETH Trading Pairs

Binance has announced on May 11, 2023, the addition of two new trading pairs, CVC/USDT and WBETH/ETH, to its platform. Trading for these pairs is set to commence at 8:00 am (UTC) on May 12, 2023, with the Binance Spot Grid to be enabled within 48 hours of the trading start time.

The new addition of WBETH, a liquid staking asset representing 1 ETH and its accrued staking rewards on Binance ETH Staking, enables users to participate in DeFi projects outside Binance while still receiving ETH Staking rewards. Binance continues to broaden its trading options, reinforcing its commitment to offering diverse investment opportunities to its users.